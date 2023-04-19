Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections resume

Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea resumed under a U.N.-brokered deal but Kyiv faces a struggle to secure an extension of the agreement, as well as a widening import ban in eastern Europe. FIGHTING

* Russian drones struck Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight and caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the Odesa region military command said. * Ukraine's defence minister confirmed that Kyiv had taken delivery of Patriot air defence systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.

* A Ukrainian military spokesperson accused Moscow

of a "provocation" after Russian proxy forces said Ukrainian forces had blown up four buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, killing 20 civilians. He said Ukrainian forces never target civilians. POLITICS/DIPLOMACY

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said that delivering goods to regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally annexed last year was "problematic", and ordered the government to address the problem. * South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signalling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time. * Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said. * Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said he was hopeful his country would become a member of NATO by the time the military alliance holds its planned summit in Vilnius in July.

* China's commerce ministry said the United States and Western media were spreading "unfounded accusations" that it was exporting drones to the battlefield in Ukraine. ECONOMY

* Russia's state-owned Promsvyazbank said it was opening more branches in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year as Russia aims to provide civilians and soldiers with cheap credit and banking services. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

