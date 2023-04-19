Left Menu

Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Apr 19 PTI A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in May 2021. The MSJ Court at Malkajgiri convicted the accused, a labourer and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI): A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in May 2021. The MSJ Court at Malkajgiri convicted the accused, a labourer and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man. According to prosecution, on May 31, 2021 the accused under the pretext of offering chocolates and biscuits to the victim, took her to an isolated place at Nagaram near here and committed the crime. He later dropped her near the shed, where she was playing and left.

The girl's father lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. During the course of investigation, police arrested the accused, the release added.

