AIIB to open first overseas office in Abu Dhabi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:30 IST
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a host member agreement to officially open the bank's first overseas office, an Interim Operational Hub (the Hub), in Abu Dhabi.

Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the board of directors of AIIB, joined Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Governor of AIIB, during the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi, the Beijing-based multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

As a founding member of AIIB, the UAE actively contributes to the bank's sound governance and rapid growth, Jin said. ''The establishment of the Hub in the UAE gives the bank a robust platform to manage our growing investment portfolio. It also enhances client and member engagement, project monitoring and implementation services across the globe,'' he said.

AIIB's rapid growth is the catalyst for opening an office that helps bring the bank closer to clients and to the frontline of its business, it said.

The Hub provides proximity to global financial centres and connectivity with the international infrastructure ecosystem which is important in maintaining AIIB's growth momentum, it said.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was mandated to represent the UAE on the bank's board and to actively participate in its periodic meetings.

As of today, AIIB has approved 212 projects amounting to over USD 40 billion in 33 member countries, which have contributed to economic development and improved the quality of life for communities in beneficiary countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

