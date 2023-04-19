Left Menu

How arrested Bengal minister was allowed to wear rings in jail, asks special CBI court

A special CBI court judge on Wednesday directed the superintendent of Alipore Jail to appear before his court to explain how former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was allowed to wear finger rings in judicial custody.

19-04-2023
A special CBI court judge on Wednesday directed the superintendent of Alipore Jail to appear before his court to explain how former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was allowed to wear finger rings in judicial custody. Chatterjee was produced before the judge during the day in connection with the school jobs scam in the state. The special CBI court at Bankshall Court here extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee, who is lodged in Presidency women's correctional home, till June 19. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested them on July 23, 2022.

Judge Suvendu Saha directed the superintendent of Alipore correctional home to be personally present in the court on April 26, and give an explanation in writing of his failure to comply with rules under the West Bengal Jail Code, which bars any inmate from possessing any kind of jewellery. When Chatterjee was produced before the court through the virtual mode, ED lawyer Phiroze Edulji pointed to two silver finger rings worn by the former minister, and submitted that it is not permissible under the West Bengal Jail Code rules.

Chatterjee told the judge that no one told him it is not permitted to wear rings inside the correctional home while being lodged as a prisoner.

He undertook to take off the rings if the court directed.

Holding that ''it is apparent that the superintendent of Alipore correctional home has failed to discharge his duties,'' the court said it is not just a failure but either dereliction of duty or unwillingness on his part to exert his authority in controlling the correctional home.

