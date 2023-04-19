Following are the top headlines at 9.35 pm: NATION DEL79 LDALL POPULATION **** India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation: UN data New Delhi: India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, shows the latest UN data, even as UN projections estimate that the country's population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining. **** DEL70 DEF-RAJNATH-ARMY-2NDLD-COMMANDERS **** Confident that Army can deal with any contingency along LAC: Defence minister Rajnath Singh New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the top commanders of the Indian Army to maintain a strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the situation in the northern sector remained ''tense'' due to the deployment of Chinese PLA troops. **** DEL48 INDIA-POPULATION-ENVIRONMENT **** As India becomes world's most populous nation, cries grow louder about depleting resources New Delhi: Standing on the terrace of a three-storied building in Sangam Vihar, Asia's largest unauthorised colony, Dula Khan, 63, appears to be at a loss of words. But he gathers himself soon and looks at other roof-tops in the densely populated area, close to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, where the soaring skyline tells a distinct story of a delicate balance between rising population and available natural resources. By Gaurav Saini **** DEL47 HEALTH-G20-DIGITAL HEALTH **** G20 meet: India's focus on digital health can serve as model for others to replicate similar progs, says UN official Panaji: With India assuming the G20 presidency, the country's focus on digital health can serve as a model for other countries to replicate or initiate similar programmes which can accelerate their own digital health initiatives and improve health outcomes for their populations, a senior United Nations official said on Wednesday. By Payal Banerjee **** DEL88 LD HEAT **** Relief likely for sun-scorched north India after light rains, heatwave intensifies in other parts New Delhi: Light rains in sun-scorched north India are likely to bring some relief in next three days, while heatwave conditions intensified on Wednesday in most parts of the country, including eastern states with Tripura declaring a 'state specific disaster'. **** DEL27 INDIA-SUDAN-LD-SITUATION **** India coordinating with various countries for safety of Indians in Sudan New Delhi: India is coordinating closely with various countries, including the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia, to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Wednesday. **** DEL40 CONG-JAISHANKAR-LD SUDAN **** Appalling response to 'genuine appeal': Cong slams Jaishankar for accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising Sudan issue New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accusing former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicising the issue of Indians stranded in Sudan, saying it was an ''appalling response'' to a ''genuine appeal'' for assistance. **** CAL19 WB-MUKUL ROY-INTERVIEW No question of resigning from TMC, was not mentally part of it: Mukul Roy Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who has expressed his desire to work for the BJP in future, on Wednesday said he is a soldier of the saffron camp, and there is no question of resigning from the TMC as he was never ''mentally'' with the party even after rejoining it in 2021. By Pradipta Narayan Tapadar CAL16 WB-LD MAMATA Will resign if proven I dialled Shah over TMC's national status: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will resign if it is proven that she dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Trinamool Congress lost the national party status.

MDS16 KL-MODI-LD-BJP PM Modi to visit Kerala for two days, BJP to organise mass roadshow Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on April 24 for a two-day visit and attend a host of programmes including the flagging off of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train here.

BOM32 MH-AJIT-LD RAUT **** I listen only to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut after Ajit Pawar slams him Mumbai: A day after Ajit Pawar claimed leaders of other parties were behaving like spokespersons of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he listens (only) to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. **** DEL29 UP-ATIQ-POLICE-SUSPENSION **** Killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence Prayagraj (UP): Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday. **** CAL24 NL-MEDICAL COLLEGE **** 60 years after becoming a state, Nagaland to get its first medical college Kohima: Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday. **** MDS21 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-NOMINATION-LD SIDDARAMAIAH **** 'My last election', says Karnataka Cong strongman Siddaramaiah, files nomination from Varuna Mysuru (K'taka): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday filed nomination from Varuna constituency in this district, for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, as he reiterated that this would be his last election and virtually laid out a ''succession plan'' of sorts. **** LEGAL **** LGD20 SC-3RDLD SAME SEX MARRIAGE **** Same-sex marriage: State can't discriminate based on characteristic over which individual has no control, says SC New Delhi: The state cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of sexual characteristic over which the person has no control, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, asserting the Centre has no data to back up its claim that the concept of same-sex marriage is ''elitist'' or ''urban''. **** LGD24 SC-LD SAIBABA **** SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months. **** LGD16 DL-HC-MEHRAULI KILLING-LD MEDIA **** News channels restrained from showing content of charge sheet in Shraddha Walkar murder case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday observed telecast of the recording of narco analysis conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the sole accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder, will prejudice the case and restrained all news channels from displaying or playing content of the charge sheet filed in the matter. **** BUSINESS DEL76 BIZ-APPLE-COOK-PM **** Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM, says committed to growing, investing more in India New Delhi: Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market. **** FOREIGN FGN39 CHINA-UN-INDIA-POPULATION-2NDLD REAX **** China downplays India overtaking it as the most populous country; Says it still has over 900 million 'quality' workforce Beijing: China on Wednesday sought to downplay India overtaking it as the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, saying that it still has a ''quality'' workforce of close to 900 million people to provide a strong impetus for development. ****.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)