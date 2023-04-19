LATAM POLITICS TODAY -EU pushes for dialogue after Nicaragua fallout

The latest in Latin American politics today:

EU pushes for dialogue after Nicaragua fallout The European Union is pushing for dialogue with Nicaragua after it withdrew its approval of the EU's ambassador to the country on Tuesday.

"We take note of the decision by the government of Nicaragua to suspend agrément for the ambassador designate of the European Union," Peter Stano, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the EU, told Reuters in response to a request for comment on Wednesday. "We remain convinced that fully fledged diplomatic relations and constructive dialogue should remain the norm in bilateral relations," Stano said.

US targets Nicaraguan officials for revoking critics' citizenship - Treasury WASHINGTON - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan judicial officials it said were involved in revoking the citizenship of more than 300 people who oppose President Daniel Ortega's government.

Nicaragua in February expelled more than 200 political prisoners to the United States and later stripped them of their citizenship, before revoking the citizenship of another 94 Nicaraguans, some living abroad but some still residing in the country at the time. Poll shows Brazil's Lula has a positive approval rating of 36%

SAO PAULO - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in January, has a positive approval rating of 36%, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released on Wednesday. In February, the percentage of those who saw the Lula administration as positive was 40 percent, according to the same survey.

The survey also showed that Lula's administration has a negative evaluation of 29%, up from 20% in February. China warns Guatemala against helping Taiwan's 'independence attempts'

BEIJING - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the government of Guatemala should not help what it called independence attempts by Taiwan authorities. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei's planned visit to self-ruled Taiwan this weekend. China considers the island a breakaway province. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

