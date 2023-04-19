Chad disarmed Sudanese contingent which entered its territory on Monday - defence minister

Chad's army stopped and disarmed a Sudanese contingent of 320 soldiers who entered the West African country on Monday, Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said on Wednesday.

"We fear that this joint confrontation between the Sudanese will spill over to Darfur," the minister said, adding that in that case maintaining security would be difficult. Chad's government

closed its border with Sudan on Saturday and called for calm amid an apparent coup attempt in Khartoum by Sudan's main paramilitary group.

