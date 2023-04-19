Two drown in Udaipur lake
PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Two youths drowned in the Lake Pichola here on Wednesday while taking a bath, police said.
According to police, Lavkush Jatav (18) and Ashish Jatav (18) were taking a bath at the Nathi Ghat of Pichola when they slipped into deep water.
The bodies were taken out and handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavkush Jatav
- Ashish Jatav
Advertisement