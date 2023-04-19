Two drown in Udaipur lake

Two youths drowned in the Lake Pichola here on Wednesday while taking a bath, police said.

According to police, Lavkush Jatav (18) and Ashish Jatav (18) were taking a bath at the Nathi Ghat of Pichola when they slipped into deep water.

The bodies were taken out and handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

