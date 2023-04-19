Left Menu

Jammu man held for posting obscene pics of girl on social media

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:52 IST
Jammu man held for posting obscene pics of girl on social media
A man was arrested by the Cyber police here for allegedly capturing obscene photographs of a girl and circulating them on social media, officials said Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar alias 'Kala', a resident of Kalyar-Mathwar, was arrested from Durga Nagar area of Chinore after a case was registered based on the girl's complaint, Superintendent of Police, south Jammu, Mamta Sharma said.

She said the case was registered at Cyber Police Station Jammu for detailed investigation to ensure justice to the victim girl and her family, who got deeply harassed and depressed due to ''heinous criminal act'' of the accused.

The mobile phone of Kala was seized for further analysis, while Police is working on the involvement of the other accused persons in making the obscene photographs viral, the officer said.

