Today when I was heading home, I saw police personnel outside my house, she said.She said the police informed her that her son was rushed to a hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:55 IST
3 children drown in pond in northeast Delhi
Three children drowned in a pond in which they were allegedly bathing near Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park on Wednesday, police said.

Police personnel, who were in the area in connection with a murder case, saw the children drowning around 12.30 pm and tried to pull them out. The children were then rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Later, the bodies were shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination, the DCP said.

The three children were residents of Bhagwanpur Kheda Village, Shahdara.

Police said proceeding are being carried out under CrPC 174, which is invoked in cases of death by natural or suspicious means. Two of the deceased have been identified as Himanshu (12) and Krishna Chauhan (13).

Himanshu was the eldest among three siblings, said his father Govardhan, who runs a tyre repair shop in Seelampur.

Govardhan said five children had gone to the pond to bath. Two of them did not enter the pond and they brought the police to his home. ''The police informed me about the incident. I never heard that my son had gone to the area before,'' he said, adding he did not know the two surviving children.

Krishna's mother Neelu Chauhan said she works as a maid and was returning home when she saw police at her doorstep.

''I usually go to work at 7 am and return home around 2 pm. Today when I was heading home, I saw police personnel outside my house,'' she said.

She said the police informed her that her son was rushed to a hospital. ''When I reached the hospital, the doctors informed me he has died. This was the first time my son had gone to the area,'' she said.

