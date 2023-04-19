Left Menu

Body of 16-year-old boy with stab injuries found in Delhi

A minor boy, who was recently released from a correction home, was found dead with stab injuries in northeast Delhis Shastri Park on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:02 IST
A minor boy, who was recently released from a correction home, was found dead with stab injuries in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park on Wednesday, police said. According to police, information regarding the boy's body lying on Pushta Road, Number 2, near Saharanpur Expressway was received around 10.30 am. The boy (16) had stab marks on his chest and the area between his neck and head. The body was shifted to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

His mobile phone was also found missing from the spot, he said.

The boy's mother told police that her son was recently released from the correction home after four months in connection with a case of theft registered at the Loni police station of Ghaziabad. She said he left home around 10 pm on Tuesday to meet his friends. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras, police added. PTI AMP SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

