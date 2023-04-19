Boy Scouts emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:11 IST
The Boys Scouts of America said on Wednesday it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after securing approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge in September.
The organization had filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after several U.S. states enacted laws allowing accusers to sue over decades-old abuse allegations.
