White House: Prepared for a long legal fight on abortion pill case before Supreme Court

The White House is prepared for a long legal fight on the abortion pill case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court faces a self-imposed deadline to act before significant limits on access to the abortion pill mifepristone take effect in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug's federal regulatory approval.

"We're clearly keeping a close eye on this...we are prepared for any outcome," Jean-Pierre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)