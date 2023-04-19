Left Menu

Fake currency with Rs 15 lakh face value seized in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:25 IST
Police on Wednesday said they have busted an inter-state fake Indian currency note gang in this district and recovered fake currency with a face value of over Rs 15 lakh.

Four people have been arrested in this regard, Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, said.

A special campaign was launched to nab criminals and anti-social elements last Thursday. During patrolling near Alaur village, the police saw two people moving suspiciously and started searching them, the SSP said.

During checking, fake Indian currency notes of 500, 200 and 100 denominations with face value of Rs 67,500 were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Kamaljit Singh and Honey Bhardwaj of Samrala and Machiwara, respectively.

The police said link was established with other accomplices Manoj Kumar and Madan Lal of Ajmer (Rajasthan) during investigation.

Police parties were rushed to Rajasthan to nab the accused.

During their search, fake Indian currency notes worth more than Rs 15 lakh along with one laptop, printer and blank pages were also recovered from their possession. Later on police also seized some more fake currency from them, she said.

