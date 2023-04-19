Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: we have duty to help foreign citizens leave Sudan

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:48 IST
The situation in Sudan is dangerous for both local residents and others there, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, and Berlin has a duty to help its nationals, along with citizens from other countries, leave.

"We feel obliged to think about the possibility of leaving and to help it work. If we do something we won't just do it for ourselves," he said at a news conference with his Portuguese counterpart.

Earlier, Spiegel news magazine reported the German military had to halt a mission to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan due to fighting in Khartoum.

