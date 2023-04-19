Maha: Four juveniles escape from observation home in Pune

Four juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home located in Yerwada area of Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The inmates escaped on Tuesday by breaking the lock of a storeroom at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, an observation home for juveniles, they said.

''The four inmates fled from the facility at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. There was a quarrel between two groups of juveniles, and during this fight, the four juveniles broke the storeroom lock and, using a ladder, climbed the wall of the facility and fled away,'' a police officer from Yerwada police station said. The police are looking for the juveniles, who are aged between 16 and 17, they said.

