Driver killed, another injured as two vehicles catch fire after collision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:08 IST
A 35-year-old driver was killed and another injured after a truck and a van caught fire after colliding with each other in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

Jitender Raut, who was driving a van, suffered 80 per cent burns during the accident and died during the course of treatment, they said.

However, the driver of concrete-mixer truck identified as Giriraj (55) is undergoing treatment at hospital, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on NH-24 towards Sarai Khan near foot overbridge in the early hours of Wednesday. The concrete mixer truck bearing a Haryana registration number had hit the van following which both the vehicles caught fire.

Drivers of both the vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals and one of them received 80 per cent burns and died during treatment at AIIMS while the other driver is being treated at Narender Mohan Hospital for ribs injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said.

