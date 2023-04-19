Left Menu

Delhi govt likely to adopt by Aug system to ease uploading of documents for property registration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:51 IST
The revenue department of Delhi government is gearing up to adopt the national generic document registration system (NGDRS) that will make it easier to obtain documents related to land deeds, lease rent agreements and such other legal formalities, officials said Lt Governor VK Saxena in a recent review of functioning of sub registrar offices had directed for adoption of NGDRS, they said The system will make it simpler for the people to upload the necessary documents required for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney and wills from the comfort of their homes, make payment and take appointments at the sub-registrar offices through the online system, they said.

The faceless service will do away with the need to visit the sub registrar offices for these purposes and reduce crowd of people there, they said.

A pilot project in this regard will be launched in the next few weeks and the system is expected to be put in place by August, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

