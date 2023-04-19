Left Menu

Mumbai: Man kills two-year-old son, throws body into creek; held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:59 IST
Mumbai: Man kills two-year-old son, throws body into creek; held
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his two-year-old son and threw his body into a creek in Mumbai in a bid to destroy evidence, but was arrested on Wednesday, hours after he committed the offence, police said.

During the probe conducted so far, the police found that the 22-year-old accused killed his son in order to marry a woman with whom he was having an extra-marital relationship, as she had put a condition before him that he should eliminate his wife as well as child before marrying her, an official said.

The officials of Shahu Nagar police station found the child's body on Mahim-Sion creek link road near Kemkar Chowk in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

The body was in a plastic bag and the deceased's head and right wrist were bitten by rats. The victim could not be identified initially. However, the relatives of the child, who were looking for him, approached the police station in the morning to lodge missing person's report where they identified the child,'' he said.

After that, the police launched a probe. During the enquiry with the boy's relatives, the police learnt that his father resided in Dharavi slum, following which they nabbed him, he added.

''The accused, who works as a tailor in a garment factory, had an extra-marital affair with a woman. She had asked him to eliminate his wife and son if he wanted to marry her. The accused then hatched a plan to kill them,'' the police official said. The accused took his son from his wife on the promise of giving a chocolate to him and strangled him. After that, he threw the child's body into the Mahim creek, he said. The accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), 362 (abduction) and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023