Mumbai: Man kills two-year-old son, throws body into creek; held

A man allegedly killed his two-year-old son and threw his body into a creek in Mumbai in a bid to destroy evidence, but was arrested on Wednesday, hours after he committed the offence, police said.

During the probe conducted so far, the police found that the 22-year-old accused killed his son in order to marry a woman with whom he was having an extra-marital relationship, as she had put a condition before him that he should eliminate his wife as well as child before marrying her, an official said.

The officials of Shahu Nagar police station found the child's body on Mahim-Sion creek link road near Kemkar Chowk in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

The body was in a plastic bag and the deceased's head and right wrist were bitten by rats. The victim could not be identified initially. However, the relatives of the child, who were looking for him, approached the police station in the morning to lodge missing person's report where they identified the child,'' he said.

After that, the police launched a probe. During the enquiry with the boy's relatives, the police learnt that his father resided in Dharavi slum, following which they nabbed him, he added.

''The accused, who works as a tailor in a garment factory, had an extra-marital affair with a woman. She had asked him to eliminate his wife and son if he wanted to marry her. The accused then hatched a plan to kill them,'' the police official said. The accused took his son from his wife on the promise of giving a chocolate to him and strangled him. After that, he threw the child's body into the Mahim creek, he said. The accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), 362 (abduction) and others.

