Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:00 IST
Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested
An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police, an official statement said.

Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

