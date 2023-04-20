Left Menu

Generic drugmaker sues to keep abortion pill on market -filing

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:01 IST
Generic drugmaker sues to keep abortion pill on market -filing

GenBioPro Inc, maker of the only U.S. generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that it can continue selling its pill amid ongoing legal challenges.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baltimore, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by midnight whether to block a lower court order that would undo the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of GenBioPro's generic pill. GenBioPro in its lawsuit named the FDA as a defendant so that it can ask the court to order the agency to keep the drug on the market.

The privately held, Nevada-based company currently supplies a majority of the mifepristone used for medication abortion in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023