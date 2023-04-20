Top security adviser to Brazil's president abruptly resigns

The top national security adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva resigned on Wednesday, the presidential palace said, amid a scandal related to the aide's presence during the storming of government buildings in the capital.

The resignation of Marcos Goncalves Dias, already accepted by the president, follows a report from CNN Brasil that included footage of him walking around the presidential palace while a mob ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on January 8.

