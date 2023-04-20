Judge allows congressional subpoena of ex-prosecutor in Trump probe

A U.S. judge said on Wednesday she would allow Congress to subpoena a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, last week sued Republican Representative Jim Jordan to block a subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the office's multiyear investigation of Trump.

The subpoena came from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs. Pomerantz's deposition is scheduled for Thursday. After hearing arguments in federal court in Manhattan on whether to block the subpoena, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil issued a written ruling approving the subpoena but encouraging the parties to reach a compromise as to how the subpoena of Pomerantz would proceed.

"Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition," Vyskocil wrote, adding in a reference to a phrase frequently used by Trump's critics, "No one is above the law." In a statement, a spokesperson for Jordan said the decision shows "Congress has the ability to conduct oversight."

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

