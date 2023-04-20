LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Venezuela corruption probe snares another former top PDVSA executive

* Mexican president lashes out at top judges

* US sanctions Nicaraguan officials over revoked citizenships

* Brazil's Lula has a 36% positive approval rating - poll

* China urges Guatemala against helping Taiwan with 'independence'

The latest in Latin American politics today: Venezuela corruption probe snares another former top PDVSA executive

CARACAS - A former vice president

of Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA has been arrested as part of a widening anti-corruption probe looking into wrongdoing at the state company, a government official said. The investigation that began in October has led to the arrests of more than 60 Venezuelan officials and businessmen, and prompted the resignation of the country's oil minister.

Mexican president lashes out at top judges MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president lashed out at the country's Supreme Court after they frustrated his plan to hand control of the civilian-led National Guard to the Army,

likening the justices to a former minister convicted of taking bribes from a drug cartel.

"The justices of the court, with the exception of three, act like... (the former) security minister, Genaro Garcia Luna," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference. Lopez Obrador said he would stick to his security plan via a proposed constitutional reform next year.

EU pushes for dialogue after Nicaragua fallout The European Union is pushing for dialogue with Nicaragua after it withdrew its approval of the EU's ambassador to the country on Tuesday.

"We take note of the decision by the government of Nicaragua to suspend agréement for the ambassador designate of the European Union," Peter Stano, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the EU, told Reuters. "We remain convinced that fully fledged diplomatic relations and constructive dialogue should remain the norm in bilateral relations," Stano said.

US sanctions Nicaraguan officials for revoking critics' citizenship - Treasury WASHINGTON - The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan judicial officials it said were involved in revoking the citizenship of more than 300 people who oppose President Daniel Ortega's government.

Nicaragua in February expelled more than 200 political prisoners to the United States and later stripped them of their citizenship, before revoking the citizenship of another 94 Nicaraguans, some of whom were still residing in the country at the time. Brazil's Lula has a 36% positive approval rating - poll

SAO PAULO - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office in January, has a positive approval rating of 36%, according to a Genial/Quaest survey released this week. In February, the percentage of those who saw the Lula administration as positive was 40 percent, according to the same survey.

The survey also showed that Lula's administration has a negative evaluation of 29%, up from 20% in February. China urges Guatemala against helping Taiwan's 'independence attempts'

BEIJING - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the government of Guatemala should not help what it called independence attempts by Taiwan authorities. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei's planned visit to self-ruled Taiwan this weekend. China considers the island a breakaway province. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland; Editing by Nick Macfie and Diane Craft)

