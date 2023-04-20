Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested, police said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

