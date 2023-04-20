Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 20-04-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 09:16 IST
Heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth over Rs 2.5 crore was seized and two persons arrested in a joint operation by security forces in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and security personnel on Wednesday launched a search operation in the Lahorijan area of the district and intercepted a vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the security forces recovered 529.36 gm of heroin from 45 soap cases hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle.

Two persons, hailing from Manipur were arrested.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be over Rs 2.5 crore, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023