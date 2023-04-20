Left Menu

Rs 1.54 crore cash seized in Belagavi

Police seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crore from a car in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday night in the district. Police have informed the Income Tax department for further investigation. A case is being registered and the IT department has been informed, a police officer said.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 20-04-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 09:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 1.54 crore from a car in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday night in the district. Police have informed the Income Tax department for further investigation. ''Following a credible input, a car was intercepted and Rs 1.54 crore was seized. A case is being registered and the IT department has been informed,'' a police officer said. Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10.

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, over Rs 204 crore worth materials have been seized including Rs 76.70 crore cash, Rs 42.82 crore worth liquor and 656.97 kg of precious metals including gold worth Rs 49.71 crore.

