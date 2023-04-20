Left Menu

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:06 IST
UP: Woman, daughter charred to death after gas cylinder leaks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her daughter were charred to death when a leakage in an LPG gas cylinder led to a fire in Karauta village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Neetu Madheshiya (35) was cooking with being assisted by her daughter Rani (12), an official said.

The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt, he said.

The mother and daughter were taken to a community health centre in critical condition. They were referred then to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College where doctors declared them dead, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

