Chhattisgarh: Cop injured while trying to defuse IED in Bijapur; 3rd such incident in one month

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:14 IST
A policeman was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Maoists, exploded while he was trying to defuse it in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said.

This is the third such incident in Bijapur district in the last 22 days.

The latest incident took place near Bangapal village under Nelasnar police station limits when a police team was out on area domination operation, an official said.

During patrolling, the team detected an IED, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, three kilometers ahead of Bangapal, he said.

When the IED was being neutralised, it exploded, leaving jawan Sitaram Kudiyam injured, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital and after preliminary treatment, he was being shifted to the district hospital in neighbouring Dantewada for further medication, the official said.

Earlier on April 17, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan received injuries in a similar incident near Bade Tungali village. On March 30, member of CRPF's Bomb Disposal Squad suffered injuries while trying to defuse an IED in Nelasnar area in Bijapur district.

