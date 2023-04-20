Left Menu

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi

Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party and comes a day after police detained Ghannouchi and three senior officials, the party said.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:55 IST
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian investigative judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of the leader of Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi, the prominent critic of President Kais Saied, the politician's lawyer told Reuters.

The move against Ghannouchi, who was arrested on Sunday, came on suspicion of plotting against internal state security, after an investigation that lasted eight hours, she added. "

It was a ready decision to imprison Ghannouchi only because of Ghannouchi's expression of his opinion", lawyer Monia Bouali told Reuters. Ghannouchi's official Facebook page published a comment by him after the judge's decision, which said: "i am optimistic about the future."

Tunisian authorities on Tuesday banned meetings

at all offices of the opposition Ennahda Islamist party and police closed the headquarters of the Salvation Front main opposition coalition. Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party and comes a day after police detained Ghannouchi and three senior officials, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023