Contempt case: SC orders forthwith release of two UP officials held in custody

officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh who have been taken into custody be released forthwith, the bench said.It directed the secretary general of the apex court to communicate its order to the registrar general of the high court for immediate compliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 11:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered forthwith release of two secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh finance department, who were taken into custody on the orders of the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case. The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the state, told the bench that an ''unprecedented order'' has been passed by the high court by which the finance secretary and special secretary (finance) have been taken into custody in a contempt matter in a case related to facilities for retired high court judges.

Nataraj said the high court has also issued bailable warrants to the chief secretary of the state in the matter.

''Issue notice. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on the order of the division bench of the Allahabad High Court.... officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh who have been taken into custody be released forthwith,'' the bench said.

It directed the secretary general of the apex court to communicate its order to the registrar general of the high court for immediate compliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

