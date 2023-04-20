SC to hear plea of disqualified UP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan in criminal case
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan against the Allahabad High Court decision refusing to stay his conviction in a 15-year old criminal case that led to his disqualification as an MLA.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha on Thursday took note of the submissions of Khan’s lawyer and agreed to list his appeal for hearing on April 21.
Khan was convicted and sentenced to two-year jail term in a criminal case pertaining to his involvement in blocking of roads during a dharna in Chhajlet area of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
“We will list this tomorrow,” the CJI said.
