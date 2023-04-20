Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Bride, groom and 10 kin suffer burn injuries in attack with 'acid-like' substance

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 20-04-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 11:43 IST
Chhattisgarh: Bride, groom and 10 kin suffer burn injuries in attack with 'acid-like' substance
  • Country:
  • India

A bride, her groom and their 10 relatives suffered from burn injuries after an unidentified person allegedly threw an ''acid-like'' substance on them during the wedding function in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Chhote Amabal village under Bhanpur police station limits when the wedding ceremony was underway, an official said.

Groom Damrudhar Baghel (25), bride Sunita Kahsyap (19) and 10 others received minor burns, he said.

As per preliminary information, during the marriage at the bride's house, the power supply went off and someone taking advantage of the darkness allegedly threw an ''acid-like'' substance on the bride and the groom who were sitting in the 'mandap', causing them a burning sensation, the official said.

The family members who were sitting around them also came in contact with the liquid, he said.

Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap, who was also there to attend the wedding, shifted the injured persons to Bhanpuri hospital in a vehicle of his convoy.

Out of the 12 injured persons, the bride, groom and two others were shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur for further treatment, the police official said.

Baghel was discharged on Thursday morning, he said, adding the condition of others was reported to be stable.

The police have lodged a case against the identified culprit and launched a probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023