China Communist party official meets with U.S. ambassador - statement

20-04-2023
China Communist Party's foreign relations chief Liu Jianchao met with U.S. Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns on Thursday, the party said in a statement.
Liu and Burns exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and international and regional issues, the statement said.
