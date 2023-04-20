Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of DyCM Fadnavis in Nagpur

Police detained Shiv Sena UBT MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his supporters on Thursday while they were planning to take out a foot march to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur city allegedly without permission from authorities, an official said.Deshmukh has been leading a march in the states Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-04-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:51 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA detained ahead of march to residence of DyCM Fadnavis in Nagpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and his supporters on Thursday while they were planning to take out a foot march to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur city allegedly without permission from authorities, an official said.

Deshmukh has been leading a march in the state's Vidarbha region demanding supply of water to 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency in Akola. Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Deshmukh was detained in Waddhamna area on the city's outskirts. He was then taken to Akola along with his supporters and the police were evaluating whether an offence could be registered against him or not, the official said.

Last week, a case was registered against Deshmukh and more than 100 other party workers for holding the foot march allegedly without permission from authorities in Akola, police earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023