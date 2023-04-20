Left Menu

3 girls gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi while returning home after watching jatra

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:59 IST
3 girls gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi while returning home after watching jatra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three girls were allegedly gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi district when they were returning home after watching a jatra, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on the night of April 16, but a complaint was filed at the Bijepur police station on Wednesday night after the families of the girls came to know about it, they said.

The girls were returning home after watching a jatra or folk theatre when five men stopped them, and allegedly took turns in raping them, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the accused, and they will be caught soon, Bijepur police station's inspector-in-charge Lingaraj Sethy said The area has a significant Maoist presence, and the terrain is hilly and has forests, he said.

The girls initially hesitated to tell their families about the incident, but after their parents came to know about it, they filed a police complaint.

The girls were taken to the Bhawanipatna Government Hospital for medical examination on Thursday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023