During US officials' visit to China, two sides exchanged views on trade relations
China commerce ministry officials met with U.S. Department of Commerce officials in Beijing last week, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.
Shu said both sides exchanged views on trade relations and strengthening business communication and cooperation.
