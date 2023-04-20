Denmark, Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday.
The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement. "It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone," Denmark's acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainians
- Troels Lund Poulsen
- Europe
- Denmark
- Leopard 1
- Defence
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Japan changes aid rules; to fund defence projects of friendly nations
Japan to fund defence projects in first departure from aid rules
Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April - Defence Min
Japan changes aid rules; to fund defence projects of friendly nations
Iran foils drone attack on defence ministry complex in Isfahan - Tasnim