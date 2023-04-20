Left Menu

Sambalpur violence: Internet services suspended till April 22

However, the broadband and leased lines will be operational in the western Odisha district including Sambalpur city from 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday. Following the clashes, the administration imposed curfew in Sambalpur from the midnight of April 14 and it is in force till now.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:04 IST
Sambalpur violence: Internet services suspended till April 22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Thursday extended the suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district by another 48 hours. A fresh order issued by the state Home Department said internet services will remain suspended till 10 am on April 22. However, the broadband and leased lines will be operational in the western Odisha district including Sambalpur city from 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday. The administration suspended internet service across the district following a violent clash between two communities in Sambalpur city on April 12 during a bike rally and Hanuman Jayanti celebration on April 14.

The internet service is suspended in the district in order to stop the spread of rumours. Many people including 10 cops were injured in the two back to back clashes in the city. One tribal youth was allegedly killed during the clash. However, police claim the murder of the tribal youth was not linked to the violence. Meanwhile, reports of two makeshift shops being burnt down in the city were being verified by the police.

Sambalpur District Collector Ananya Das and SP B Gangadhar have started holding separate meetings of elderly persons of different colonies and seeking their assistance to resolve the issue in order to bring back complete normalcy in Sambalpur city. Following the clashes, the administration imposed curfew in Sambalpur from the midnight of April 14 and it is in force till now. However, the day curfew is lifted since Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023