Economic, trade cooperation with Australian firms welcomed -Chinese commerce ministry

China welcomes economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and Australian firms, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
China and Australia are in communication on the details of Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell's visit to China, the ministry said.
