NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:33 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday paid his first visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion, in a show of support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive. Stoltenberg paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting in the war and reviewed damaged Russian military equipment displayed on a central square in Kyiv, a Reuters photographer said.
