Italian beach licenses must be subject to impartial tenders - EU court
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian beach licenses must be subject to impartial and transparent tenders, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday in a written ruling that piles pressure on Rome to finally boost competition in the sector.
The licenses to rent out sun loungers and beach umbrellas are traditionally family-controlled and passed down from one generation to another in Italy, despite rival entrepreneurs saying they have been shut out unfairly from a major business.
