Italian beach licenses must be subject to impartial tenders - EU court

Italian beach licenses must be subject to impartial and transparent tenders, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday in a written ruling that piles pressure on Rome to finally boost competition in the sector.

The licenses to rent out sun loungers and beach umbrellas are traditionally family-controlled and passed down from one generation to another in Italy, despite rival entrepreneurs saying they have been shut out unfairly from a major business.

