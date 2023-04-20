Excavator operator dies after mud caves in
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said. The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosar Ansari
- Jharkhand
- Mangaluru
- Ganjimutt
- Bajpe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies at Chennai hospital
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who had undergone lung transplant dies at Chennai hospital: officials.
Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies at Chennai hospital
Security forces arrest Maoist who fled from gunbattle in Jharkhand 2 days ago