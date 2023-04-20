Left Menu

UP: Youth shoots dead father, grandmother over financial dispute

On Thursday morning, Mohit, with the help of his wife Satyavati, shot dead Pal and Bhagmati with a country-made pistol, he added.The police took Mohit into custody right after the incident and are probing the matter, Anand said, adding that police have been deployed in the village.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a report is being filed into the matter, said police.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:01 IST
UP: Youth shoots dead father, grandmother over financial dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth shot dead his father and grandmother over a financial dispute in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Pal (50) and Bhagmati (70).

Mohit, the accused, took the step after being denied his share in Rs 8 lakh that his father had received after selling a farm four months ago, said Tilhar Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Anand. On Thursday morning, Mohit, with the help of his wife Satyavati, shot dead Pal and Bhagmati with a country-made pistol, he added.

The police took Mohit into custody right after the incident and are probing the matter, Anand said, adding that police have been deployed in the village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a report is being filed into the matter, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023