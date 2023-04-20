UP: Youth shoots dead father, grandmother over financial dispute

A youth shot dead his father and grandmother over a financial dispute in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Pal (50) and Bhagmati (70).

Mohit, the accused, took the step after being denied his share in Rs 8 lakh that his father had received after selling a farm four months ago, said Tilhar Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Anand. On Thursday morning, Mohit, with the help of his wife Satyavati, shot dead Pal and Bhagmati with a country-made pistol, he added.

The police took Mohit into custody right after the incident and are probing the matter, Anand said, adding that police have been deployed in the village.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a report is being filed into the matter, said police.

