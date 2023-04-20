Man kills wife on suspicion of her character

A man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district on suspicion of her character, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, they said. The police have launched a search to trace the 37-year-old accused after the body of his wife, identified as Rajashri Bhosle, was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds at their residence, an official of Badlapur police station said. The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

