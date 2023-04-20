Left Menu

Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:23 IST
Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark and the Netherlands announced on Thursday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, to be supplied from early 2024.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called it “a significant donation” which came on top of a contribution by Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, announced in February, to supply at least 100 older Leopard 1 A5 tanks.

In a joint statement, the Danish and Dutch defence ministers said the estimated cost of 165 million euros ''to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate'' will be equally divided between the two NATO members.

“In this way, we will jointly take part in the Leopard 2 coalition', supported by many partners and allies,'' they said.

In January, Germany agreed to send 14 newer Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its military's current stocks.

Acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are “bought in collaboration with the Netherlands.” Denmark currently has Leopard 2 A7 tanks which are a “different and newer model than the one we are donating now,” Lund Poulsen added.

In a separate statement, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that “having the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tank at its disposal will give Ukraine superiority on the battlefield, due to the tank's major fire power, high level of protection and speed.

“Over the last few weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have already demonstrated that they are able to master the skills needed to operate the tank in a short amount of time,” she added.

On Twitter, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba wrote that “We are deeply grateful for this contribution.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023