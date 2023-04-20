Switzerland adds Wagner Group and RIA to list of Russia sanctions
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:24 IST
Switzerland will add the private military Wagner Group and news agency RIA to its list of sanctions against Russia, the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said on Thursday.
The changes take effect from 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, it added.
