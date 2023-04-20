Left Menu

Mumbai: Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner

The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, he said.After receiving the application, the BKC police officials called the complainant, but he has not appeared before the police so far, he said.The police are verifying the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the case, the official said.The rapper is known for songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:32 IST
Mumbai: Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner
Honey Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have received a complaint against singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency after a dispute over the cancellation of an event, an official said on Thursday. No FIR has been registered so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, he said.

The written application, mentioning the name of the event management agency owner as the complainant, was submitted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station on Wednesday by a person, the official said. The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, he said.

After receiving the application, the BKC police officials called the complainant, but he has not appeared before the police so far, he said.

The police are verifying the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the case, the official said.

The rapper is known for songs such as ''Brown Rang'', ''Desi Kalakaar'', and ''Lungi Dance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023