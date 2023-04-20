Left Menu

Man posing as Army Major arrested for duping youths in UP

The team caught him in uniform on Wednesday night and handed him to the Meerut Police.An Army uniform, some documents, fake Army identity and canteen cards have been recovered from the accused, the police said, adding that they also found Bhatts pictures with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and several other MLAs on his phone.The police have registered a case against him and are trying to identify those he has cheated, Kumar said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:39 IST
Man posing as Army Major arrested for duping youths in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Army Major and duping youths on the false promise of recruiting them into the armed forces as Agniveers, officials said on Thursday.

Identified as Ganesh Bhatt, a resident of Panchkula in Haryana, the accused introduced himself to the people here as Major Dinesh Dahiya, Lalkurti police station in-charge Naresh Kumar said.

Bhatt led a group of 3 to 4 people who used to conduct meetings with defence aspirants and charge them around 5 lakh. He even wore an Army uniform to give a false impression to the youths, he added.

On receiving complaints about Bhatt, an Army Intelligence team here laid a trap to nab him and bust the gang. The team caught him in uniform on Wednesday night and handed him to the Meerut Police.

An Army uniform, some documents, fake Army identity and canteen cards have been recovered from the accused, the police said, adding that they also found Bhatt's pictures with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and several other MLAs on his phone.

The police have registered a case against him and are trying to identify those he has cheated, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023