UK's CBI hands police new information relating to criminal offence
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday it had passed additional information relating to a report of a "serious criminal offence" to the police.
“Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
"We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely."
