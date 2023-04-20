UK's CBI hands police new information relating to criminal offence

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday it had passed additional information relating to a report of a "serious criminal offence" to the police.

“Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely."

